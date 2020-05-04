MARCH 20, 1945 - MAY 2, 2020 Linda Gail Snyder Marsh, 75, of Siler City died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Siler City Center. Mrs. Marsh was born in Chatham County on March 20, 1945 the daughter of Virgil T. and Swannie Beatrice (Mashburn) Snyder. Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church where she was a member of the church choir and had taught Sunday School. Linda was a homemaker and had worked as a teacher's assistant at Chatham Middle School and Jordan Matthews High. Also worked as a customer service representative for Welford Harris. She was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary, enjoyed traveling and singing. Linda had an outgoing personality, a quick wit and an infectious spirit that brought pleasure to all she met. Linda never met a stranger, was blessed with a tender heart and a motherly instinct for all children. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roger and Talmadge Snyder and a sister, Nadine Brady. She is survived by her husband of 53 years: Charles R. Marsh; one daughter: Janie Marsh Stewart of Apex; two sons: Stephen C. Marsh and wife, Kathleen of Siler City and Mike Marsh of Siler City; grandchildren, Joseph Marsh, Kailee, Lexi, Scotty Stewart; two brothers: Tommy Snyder of Manteo, NC and Jerry Snyder of Pineville, NC. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at Loves Creek Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Jim Wall and Rev. Allen Admire officiating. Friends are encouraged to visit the Smith & Buckner website or come by the office to register condolences. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
