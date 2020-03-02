MAY 6, 1928 - FEBRUARY 28, 2020 Earlyne Wilkerson Marsh, 91, went home to be with her Lord on February 28, 2020 at Alpine Health and Rehabilitation of Asheboro, NC. Earlyne was born on May 6, 1928 in Henry County, Virginia, to Minerva Jane (Minnie) and William James Wilkerson. Earlyne is survived by two sons, Irvin (Susan) Emerson and Mike (Diane) Emerson; two daughters, Donna (Dennis) Harmon and Lynn Roberts; daughter-in-law Dianne Emerson; 20 grandchildren and over 30 great and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas Emerson, husband Fred Marsh, grand-daughter Rejeania Higgins and great-grandson Larry Higgins. Earlyne was a natural caregiver and used her ability as an aide at Clapps Nursing Home before retiring. She loved music and enjoyed singing in the choir at Andrews Memorial Church in Greensboro. Her favorite hymn was Victory in Jesus and she lived her life as a testament to her faith and love of Christ. She read her Bible daily, reading it from beginning to end 50 times. She was the family's faithful prayer warrior. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, VA, with Pastor Bob Vorhees officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charitable organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made at Collinsmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com. Collin-McKee-Stone Funeral Home 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, VA
