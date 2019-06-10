REIDSVILLE Dora Lee Marsh, 83, of 118 Clifton Drive, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Beacon Place in Greensboro. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church with Revs. Colston Morris and Rodvegas Ingram officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Dora was born in West Virginia to the late Milo and Mattie Canter. She was a dedicated member at Salem United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She was known as the neighborhood Mom and her house was always full laughter. She loved bowling and was active in league bowling for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard R. Marsh and 4 siblings. She is survived by her children, Scott Marsh, Bryan Marsh, Leigh Hall, Terri Felder and Laura Wilson; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brothers, Terry and Bruce Canter; sisters, Betty Billingsley and Shelia Wray. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11th, from 6:00 8:00 PM and other times at the residence. Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2020 Wentworth Street, Reidsville, NC 27320; The Barry L. Joyce Cancer Support Fund, 725 Ayersville Road, Madison, NC 27025 or Hospice of choice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.