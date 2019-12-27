Betty Sue Rumley Marsh passed from this earth December 8, 2019, ever to remain in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Sue was born to Luther Gorrel Rumley and Bessie Lee Walker Rumley in 1927 in Greensboro, the fourth of five children. She graduated Greensboro Senior High in 1944 and began working for Burlington Industries, as a secretary. A highlight of those years following high school was being a part of and traveling with the Billy Graham Crusade choir. On one of the nights during the Greensboro Crusade in 1951, Sue felt the call of God prompting her to accept Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was thankful for the change in her life and spent the rest of her days getting to know Jesus through daily scripture reading and joining with others for Bible study. She found joy in being a part of God's family in her local churches where she lived, most recently at Mt. Pisgah Methodist in Greensboro. She resigned her position as secretary to the controller for Burlington Industries in 1956 when she married William Lynch (Bill) Marsh, also of Greensboro. She and Bill moved to Tennessee shortly after their wedding due to his new job with Union Carbide. Both of her sons, William Kevan and Darren Lynch, were born there, and she spent the next 33 years there as wife, stay-at-home mom, and in later years, church secretary. In 1989 she and Bill Marsh divorced, and she shortly moved back to Greensboro, her childhood home. She was thankful for the last 13 years living at Whitestone, amid many friends and loving family. She is survived by her sister, Judith Rumley Woolly of Columbia, South Carolina; two sons, William Kevan of Oklahoma and Darren Lynch of Florida; and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on January 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Whitestone, followed by a reception to celebrate her life. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Whitestone Memory Care Unit, located at 700 S. Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407.
