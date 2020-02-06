April 28, 1957 - February 2, 2020 MARLOW MAYODAN Annie Mae Manuel Marlow, 62, died Sunday afternoon, February 2, 2020 at Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehab Center. Annie was born on April 28, 1957 in Rockingham County, NC to the late Earl Junior and Emma Mae Cook Manuel. She was member of Souls Harbor Church and loved to play bingo. Annie was retired from Hill Top Living Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Marlow, and stepdaughter, Deborah Asbury. Annie is survived by her 3 sons, Chad Manuel (Krystal), Kenny Manuel (Joni), and Christopher Manuel (Cecilia), 5 stepchildren, James Marlow, Jr. (Shelby), Judy Hunt, Julia Friday (Shaffon), Teresa Poag (June), and Teddy Ray Marlow (Donna), brother, Kenneth Goins (Lynn), 31 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. It was Annie's wishes to be cremated with no service. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home of her son Christopher Manuel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burroughs Funeral Home, P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home of Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Marlow family. Burroughs Funeral Home PO Box 471 Walnut Cove NC 27052
Marlow, Annie Mae Manuel
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 W
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
1382 Highway 65 W
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
