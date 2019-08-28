AUGUST 20, 2019 Katherine ("Kay") Garland Marks died peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the William M. Dunlap Hospice House in Raleigh. She was 94. The youngest of four children born to James Thomas and Marjorie Dallas Garland, Kay grew up in Marshville, NC. After high school, she received her Associates degree from Brevard Junior College and continued her education at the original campus of Wake Forest College where she received her B.A. degree in English in 1946. Kay moved to Aberdeen, NC after graduation to teach English and French at Aberdeen High School. It was during this time she met and courted Joseph ("Joe") Reid Marks, who had returned home after serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. Joe began attending NC State on the GI Bill and they married in 1947. Kay worked while Joe completed his B.S. degree and upon his graduation, and after one year in management training in Asheville, NC, Joe continued his 40-plus year career in sales and management. After five years in Goldsboro and Lumberton, Joe was promoted to eastern NC regional sales manager and the family relocated to Mount Olive where they remained for fourteen years until 1972. Joe's career took them back to his company's corporate headquarters in Raleigh, where he retired and they remained. Kay and family considered Mount Olive as their hometown, since these were the years they raised their two sons. Kay became a homemaker once her first son was born in 1953, and she was always active in various civic and community activities in both Mount Olive and Raleigh including church, cultural arts, and Woman's Club organizations. She dedicated her life to the raising of her two sons and actively participated in volunteer activities at their schools. In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by three siblings, James Dallas, Robert Franklin, and Eleanor Jean Garland; her husband of 65 years, Joe, and a son, James Garland Marks. Kay is survived by son, Joseph Reid Marks, Jr. and partner Ammanda Baity Byerly; grandchildren, Katherine ("Katie") Cromwell Marks and Joseph ("Jay") Reid Marks, III, all of Greensboro, NC; former daughter-in-law and mother of her grandchildren, Mary Cromwell Marks of Atlanta, GA; and her loving niece, Marjorie Garland Armstrong and husband Jim of Lake Forest, IL. She is also survived by several in-law relatives who primarily live in and around the Sandhills area of NC. The family would like to especially thank the staffs at her retirement home, Independence Village at Olde Raleigh, and the Transitions Life Care Hospice House for their support and care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to: Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607; or, Ridge Road Baptist Church, 2011 Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607. A memorial service and inurnment will be held at Ridge Road Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 4 at 2 p.m. with Dr. Randy Sherron, pastor, officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall at 1 p.m. Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.