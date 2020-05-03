1980 - 2020 Melissa Christy Marion, of Greensboro, went home to be with the Lord while lovingly surrounded by her family and cradled in her mother's arms on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital following her courageous, life-long battle with Rett Syndrome, a rare and severe neurological disorder that affects mostly girls. Through her courage and the loving care of her family and physicians, Melissa lived to be thirty-nine years, far surpassing her diagnosed life expectancy. A private family graveside service will be at Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery. Melissa was a member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church and an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a special angel to her parents, Charles and Donna Marion; she is also survived by her loving brother, Ryan Charles Marion; beloved granddaughter to Charlie Ryan and Mary "Van" Gilbreath; and aunt Debbie Lynn Lilley, her mother's twin sister; The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Todd McDiarmid who provided wonderful care to Melissa for many years. Memorial contributions may be made to Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.