BRUNSWICK CO. Laurentia "Tia" Marino, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A memorial gathering will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at George Brothers Funeral Service.

Service information

Jun 5
Visitation
Friday, June 5, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
