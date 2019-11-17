George James Marik made a peaceful passing to heaven on November 12, 2019. Born February 16, 1938 to the late George and Sylvia Marik, he lived quite the active life. He attended Benedictine High School and Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Playing basketball, baseball and football throughout high school and college, George remained active throughout his life by jogging and golfing. Marrying in 1964, he was devoted to his wife, Mary Ann for 55 years. During those 55 years with Mary Ann by his side, he had a successful career as Vice President for Human Resources at Volvo Heavy Truck Corporation. They made many friends and travelled extensively throughout George's career. As a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, he found peace in going to Sunday mass. He will be remembered as a compassionate, generous, funny and loving husband, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend. If you ever needed someone to talk to, George was there Never to criticize or judge, but to listen and help guide you in the appropriate decision in all areas of life. George's concern for others always came before himself. Even in his final days on earth, George was more worried about other family members than himself. He is survived by many that will struggle to fill a void, but will have loving and funny memories to carry them through. A Celebration of Life Service for George will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel officiated by Father Michael Carlson. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, George and the family request that donations be made to "The Carmella Fund" to help animals in need of care with no way to pay. A check can be made out to "Sedgefield Animal Hospital" with a notation for "The Carmella Fund in memory of George Marik" and sent to Sedgefield Animal Hospital, 4740 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro NC 27407. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
