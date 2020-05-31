JULY 6, 1937 - MAY 25, 2020 Mrs. Wanda May Marco, 92, died Monday, May 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, NC, with Rev. Jay Hilbinger officiating. She is survived by her; four children, Mona Steck (Palmetto, FL), Nina Calvano (Chesapeake, VA), Tama Ellington (Monroe, NC) and Rona Rogers (Australia); as well as twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gino Marco, her only son, Jeff Marco, one granddaughter, Kathryn Steck and one great-grandson, Adam Ellington. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of one's choice. Arrangements are in the care of Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel; please share condolences online at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
