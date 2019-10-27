JANUARY 31, 1925 - OCTOBER 20, 2019 Dr. Nan Phelps Manuel died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Beacon Place. The funeral service for Dr. Nan P. Manuel will be 12:00 PM Monday October 28, 2019 at St. James Presbyterian Church USA 820 Ross Ave Greensboro, NC with final disposition at Lakeview Memorial Park Dr. Nan P. Manuel graduated from Moran State University and earned her PhD at Union University, she was a retired educator in the Math department from North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University. She is survived by a Son; Dr. Carl L. Manuel, Jr. two grandsons, and a host of relatives, friends and church family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Dr. Nan P. Manuel Scholarship Fund-St. James Presbyterian Church USA. The Manuel family will receive friends at 11:30 am at St. James Presbyterian Church USA. Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Manuel family. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
