LONGS, SC Elizabeth "Beth" I. Manos, died Friday, August 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 4 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, August 8 in Lemon Springs UMC Cemetery, 7225 Lemon Springs Rd., Sanford. Lee Funeral Home is serving the family.

Tags

Load entries