LONGS, SC Elizabeth "Beth" I. Manos, died Friday, August 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 4 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, August 8 in Lemon Springs UMC Cemetery, 7225 Lemon Springs Rd., Sanford. Lee Funeral Home is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.