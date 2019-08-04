GREENSBORO Anne Dunn Maness, 83, died Thursday, August 1, 2019. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Blv., Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.