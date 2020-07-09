SEPTEMBER 3, 1954 - JULY 6, 2020 Sara R. Mandalinich kept her appointment with Jesus on the morning of July 6, 2020. Sara had multiple chronic lung diseases for the past 16 years. She was much tougher than the gentle way she presented herself to the world. Sara is survived by her husband and caretaker, David, her mother, Betty S. Riggsbee, and her brother L. Scott Riggsbee (Michelle). Sara was an animal lover and rescued eight cats that became her pets. Her lifelong dream of owning a horse came true at 46 years of age and eventually cared for four horses. The family would like to thank her medical doctors for advising and caring for Sara (Mark Perini, Mark Phillips, Joe Govert, and Terry Fortin). Sara would also like to thank her friends and staff at the Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center at Cone Health for the years of help they gave her. Her graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant UMC, 269 Manns Chapel Rd., Pittsboro, NC at 11 a.m., Thursday July 9. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Rescue and Foster Program, P.O. Box 77393, Greensboro, NC 27417-7393. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Ave.

Service information

Jul 9
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
11:00AM-11:30AM
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
269 Manns Chapel Rd
Pittsboro, NC 27312
