GREENSBORO Maxine Flinchum Malabre, 88, died Friday, July 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO Maxine Flinchum Malabre, 88, died Friday, July 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel in Greensboro.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.