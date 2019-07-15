OCTOBER 27, 1930 - JULY 12, 2019 Maxine Flinchum Malabre, 88, passed away Friday morning, July 12, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel, 515 N. Elm St., with burial following at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 pm Monday evening, July 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Maxine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. She was a native of Surry County, born to the late Clyde Columbus Flinchum and Lillian Tucker Flinchum on October 27, 1930. Maxine worked for P. Lorillard for a number of years, enjoyed nature and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rene Charles Malabre, a daughter, Brenda Wyrick Turner, a son, Rene Charles Malabre, Jr., a brother, Jerry Gray Flinchum, a sister, Helen Schoolfield and a grandson, Robert "Rob" Ray Wyrick. Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Sherry Wyrick Hill; sons, Rick Wyrick and Bobby Wyrick (Dawn); sisters, Lucy Livengood, Faye Osborne (Jimmy), and Peggy Crider (Howard); brother, Bud Flinchum (Lois); sister-in-law, Carolyn Flinchum; grandchildren, Holly Rene Hill, Heather Leigh Hill, Angela Schultz (Chris), Chris Wilson (Traci), Patricia Coleman (Johnny), Cynthia Ayers (Steve), Crystal Mayola Wyrick, and Carrie Malabre; and a host of great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson and other extended family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home 515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
