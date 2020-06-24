APRIL 12, 1966 - JUNE 20, 2020 Karen Lynn Nance Makar, 54, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, June 20, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Karen was born on April 12, 1966 in Greensboro, North Carolina to Jack (deceased) and Joyce Nance Shehan. Karen was the "BLOC- Big Lady on Campus" throughout her high school years at Ben L. Smith Senior High in Greensboro. She lettered in softball, volleyball, and basketball; however, she was an outstanding basketball player. During her senior year, she and the Lady Golden Eagles made a remarkable run through the women's basketball state playoffs. They finished as runners up, losing by only 6 points in the championship game. Karen was academically gifted as well. She attended Elon University and played softball there. She received her bachelor's of science in accounting from California State University at San Bernardino in 2010. Karen worked many years in the retail lighting industry and volunteered her time the last few years at Country Day Mental Health Services in Randleman, North Carolina, mentoring special needs adults. Karen also dedicated her time to Greensboro Urban Ministries. Karen was an avid Tar Heel fan. She loved spending time at Garden City, South Carolina, strolling the shoreline looking for sea shells. Karen had a huge heart of pure gold, and always sought to serve others--this was her gift. She was always "on the move" spending time with her mom, her sister Mary, her son Jayson, brothers Jeff and Keith, and nephews Sully, Eli, Austin, Daniel and Sean. Karen had a multitude of close friends, spanning from her childhood neighborhoods, junior and senior high schools, and reaching from "the Pacific coast to the Atlantic." She loved her church, Unity Church in Greensboro. Karen felt the love and support from Unity where many of her friends attended. And last but definitely not least, she had her "tribe." Karen opened her heart to all and she was adored and loved by all that met her. Karen loved unconditionally from the heart. Karen was preceded in death by her father Jack W. Nance and her brother Jack W. Nance, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Dillard Shehan; son Jayson Makar; sister Mary Jane Shehan Baldwin; brothers Jeff Nance (Dana) and Keith Nance (Joy), and nephews Eli, Sully, Austin, Daniel, Sean, and Jordan. The family will have a private service on Sunday, June 28, 2020. There will be a separate, larger celebration of life service to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Asheboro Baptist Church Youth Ministry, Greensboro Urban Ministries, or any local food bank. The family would like to extend a special heartfelt "thank you" to Dr. Sherrill and the amazing staff at the Wesley Long Cancer Center, First Light Home Care, and Hospice of Greensboro. Triad Cremation 2110 Veasley Street
