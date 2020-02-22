JULY 17, 1930 - FEBRUARY 18, 2020 Andre Mailliez, Jr. died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel, 515 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. A reception will follow at the funeral home immediately following the funeral service. Andre will be privately laid to rest in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensboro. Andre was born in France on July 17, 1930 and enlisted in the French Army in 1948 after three years in the military school in Savmur and Paris. He then decided to move to New York to start a new life. He attended MIT, Penn State, Rhode Island School of Design, Cornell University and was a senior member of AATCC for 25 years and a member of Institute of Textile Technology in Charlottesville, VA and King College in Kingston, PA. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Leigh Smith Mailliez; sons, Brian Mailliez of Greensboro and Andre Mailliez, III of Georgia; grandsons, Aaron and Adam; sister, Maxellende Lagoutte of Vaucelles, France; nephew and nieces, Francois Mailliez, Virginie Mailliez, Florence Lavin, also from France; brothers-in-law, Steve Smith and family of Naples, FL and Leigh Smith and family of CT. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.