Hallie Mae "Sis" Maiden passed away, with her daughter by her side, on Thursday morning after a brief illness. Born in Greensboro on May 2, 1926 to Flossie Mae Garner Watkins and Grover Lee Watkins Sr., Sis was the second of eight children in this close-knit family. She was the loving wife of Henry Lee Maiden for over 60 years until his passing in 2009. Since that time, she made her home at Abbotswood at Irving Park. Sis was a devoted wife and mother who found joy in taking care of her family. An excellent homemaker and cook, she excelled at making delicious butter pound cakes, fried chicken and potato salad. Known for her pleasant demeanor, pretty blue eyes and nice smile, Sis loved people and enjoyed sharing with others. An active and involved member of Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church, she was the recipient of a Special and Honorary Recognition for her contributions and service to the United Methodist Women, where she participated in their circle number two for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her brothers Howard Lee "Bud," Bill and Grover Lee, Jr. and sisters Maud Ruth "Snook" Wall and Mary Lake Emory. Sisters Betty Jo and Ruth Ann Watkins passed at ages 2 and 5 respectively. Sis is survived by her daughter Ann and her husband Ned Jones of Greensboro and grandsons Chris Jones and wife Sarah (Charlotte) and Bryan Jones (Greensboro). She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church. The family will receive visitors in the church fellowship hall at 1 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church Building Fund or the Cemetery Fund, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27455. Forbis & Dick North Elm Street Chapel is assisting the Maiden family.
