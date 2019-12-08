DECEMBER 30, 1966 - DECEMBER 6, 2019 Sandra Gwenn Holt Maffiold, 52, passed away at her home on Friday December 6, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, at Oak Level Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Walker officiating. A Guilford County native, Sandy was born on December 30, 1966 the daughter of Phillip Edgar Holt and Thirlene Campbell Holt. She attended Oak Level Baptist Church and was a graduate of Northwest Guilford High School, Class of 1985. She worked as a senior financial analyst for Solstice Labs. She was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Holt and a sister, Penny G. Holt. Surviving are her mother, Thirlene C. Holt of Oak Ridge; children Phillip T. Englebert of Winston-Salem and Erica G. Englebert of Baltimore, MD; and a sister Kelly Holt Collins of Randleman. The family will receive friends beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. Memorial donations may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Oak Level Baptist Church, PO Box 161, Stokesdale, NC 27357. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the family and you are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
