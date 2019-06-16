REIDSVILLE MARY ELIZABETH COLE MADREN, 92, WENT home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Brookdale Reidsville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ryan Burris officiating. Interment will follow in Greenview Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 until 11:00. Mary was born in Rockingham County to the late Willie Lee Cole, Sr. and Ola Mae Jones Cole. She was a homemaker and enjoyed her flowers and looking after everyone else. She was a member of Baptist Temple where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Marvin Madren; daughter, Deborah Lynn; brother, Willie Lee Cole, Jr. and sister, Jackie Wilkins. Survivors include her sons, Marvin B. Madren, III "Bo" and Jewell, James Paul Marden and wife, Nancy and Philip Anthony Madren and wife, Kara; grandchildren, Glenda Mims and husband, Shawn, Marva Broadnax and husband, Tyrone and Jamie Dawn Corum and husband, Dwayne; great grandchildren, Jaden Broadnax, Kayden Mims, Katie Corum, Norah Broadnax and Jaxon Cole Voss; nieces, Jan Cook and husband, Ceedy and Audry Fitzgerald and husband, Bill. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405 Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
