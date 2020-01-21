AUGUST 18, 1935 - JANUARY 19, 2020 Johanna Rose Madonna, 84, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening January 22, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Born in Nutley, NJ on August 18, 1935 to the late Daniel and Jenny Chiappinelli, Johanna was of the Catholic faith. She retired from Wachovia Bank (now Wells Fargo) after 18 years of employment. Johanna was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Chiappinelli. Those left to cherish her memory include her adoring husband, Donald A. Madonna; children, Jody Marie Madonna, Anthony Daniel Madonna, Lisa Madonna Bennett and her husband Grant, Darren Michael Madonna, Sharyn Lynn Cole and her husband Larry, and Renee Madonna Patterson and her husband Almond; sister, Laura Jacquin and her husband Donald; five grandchildren, Christopher Cole and his wife Jordan, Brittany Bennett, Alex Cole, Angelina Madonna, and Anthony Madonna; great-granddaughter, Peytin; and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
