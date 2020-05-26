February 15, 1934 - May 23, 2020 Thomas R. "Tom" Madison, 86 of Trinity, NC was called home on Saturday, May 23, to forever be with Jesus Christ, the One who saved him. His cause of death was attributed to esophageal cancer. The youngest of five children, he was born February 15, 1934 to the late Clarence "Espy" and Ina Bell Weisner Madison. Tom was a graduate of Union Grove High School, Class of 1953. Immediately following graduation, he served two years in the US Army, with 11 months being in Korea. He was a salesman for many years prior to going into furniture manufacturing. He retired in 1999 after 23 years of service from Carolina Business Furniture as Machine Department Supervisor. Tom was a faithful member of Landmark Baptist Church; where he was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class, the choir, served as an usher, and drove a church van for over 15 years. Tom enjoyed singing bass in one of the church's quartets and he loved his church family. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his siblings, Odena Souther Van Hoy, Elwanda Fields, Weisner Madison, Laula Walker; stepchildren, Janet J. Lang and David L. Jones, Sr. Tom is survived by his wife, Katie Caudle Jones Madison. They were married on July 3, 1999 and were completely devoted to one another. In addition, he is survived by his children, Craig M. Madison and wife, Libby of Statesville, Jo Ann Newnam and husband, Robbin, and Phillip R. Madison and wife, Teresa, all of Reidsville. stepchildren, Sandi J. Summers of Charlotte, Kristina J. Loggins and daughter-in-law, Jennifer J. Shelton all of Thomasville. Tom is survived by six grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and other stepchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Wednesday morning, May 27, at 11 o'clock, at Landmark Baptist Church, 6055 Sunset View Drive, Archdale. Pastor Amos Mashburn, Brother Rodney Hedrick and Brother Elijah Madison (his grandson) officiating. The committal service will follow in the church cemetery. His family will receive friends Tuesday evening, May 26, from 6 until 8 o'clock, at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale. Memorials in Tom's memory can be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made on Tom's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263
