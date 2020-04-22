DECEMBER 9, 1943 - APRIL 19, 2020 Albert Lancaster Madden passed away April 19, 2020, at Spring Arbor of Greensboro. Born December 9, 1943, in High Point, NC, Al was the only child of Dupree Hunnicutt Madden and Nina Lancaster Madden. Growing up in High Point, Al attended High Point Central HS and High Point College before moving to Greensboro to complete his B.A. in business administration at UNC-Greensboro. While at UNCG, a friend introduced him to biology major, Brenda Louise Satterfield. Six weeks later, he proposed. They were married July 5, 1969, in Richmond, VA. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past July with a gathering of family and friends at the Julian-Price House in Greensboro. After college, Al worked in sales and marketing at J.M. Lancaster, Inc., Pomona Foundry, and Power Tool Sales and Service before founding his own industrial distribution company, Madden Tool & Supply, Inc. in 1983. Al and Brenda jointly operated the business until Al's Parkinson's disease made it necessary to sell the business in 2012. Al was most proud of his role as a father, teaching his children the values of faith, family, independence, and accountability. He was an engaged and loving parent, steadfastly active with his children through family trips, church activities, biking, sports, Scouting, and music. Al was an active member of the Cokesbury class at Christ United Methodist Church, where, over the years, he also sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and was recognized in 1985, as United Methodist Man of the Year. Always willing to share his faith, he had served as church youth advisor, retreat leader for Teens Encounter Christ, and team member for many North Carolina Presbyterian Pilgrimage retreats (serving as lay leader for NCPP#4). Al was an active member of Crescent Rotary Club for 35 years, serving as president in 1990. As Rotarian, Al made lifelong friends and traveled extensively in Mexico, developing an appreciation for fine tequila, which he freely shared with friends and family. He loved traveling (at the urging of his wife), woodworking projects, playing tennis, gardening, card games, and always enjoyed being together with family and friends. Affectionately called "Big Al," he was a kind and gentle soul at heart who could liven up a conversation with an unexpected "one-liner" or a really bad pun flashing his dimples and smiling through it all. Al is survived by wife, Brenda, and daughter, Ashley Lynn Madden of Greensboro; son, David Satterfield Madden, wife Briana, and granddaughter Myla of Atlanta; brother, Steve Madden of Ellijay, GA; stepsister, Peggy Collins of Greensboro; aunt, Martha Lancaster of High Point; sisters-in-law, Barbara Handler of Philadelphia and Bonnie Pou of Charlotte; niece, Gabrielle Handler of Philadelphia; nephew John Pou of Carlsbad, CA; and Greensboro cousins Myra Ball, Laura Rogers, Alice Robson, Jim Lancaster, and Scott Baker. A private inurnment at Christ UMC will be followed by a celebration of life event at a future date. Special thanks to Spring Arbor of Greensboro and AuthoraCare Hospice and Palliative Care for their exceptional love and care. Memorials may be made to Christ UMC Legacy Fund (410 N. Holden Rd., 27410), Rotary International Foundation (14280 Collections Center Dr., Chicago, IL 60693), or Hamil-Kerr Parkinson's Challenge (1804 Guilford College Rd., Jamestown, NC 27282). Triad Cremation Services 2110 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC 27407
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.