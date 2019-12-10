APRIL 26, 1936 - DECEMBER 8, 2019 Dr. Anthony John Macri, 83, passed away Sunday afternoon, December 8, 2019, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, at St. Joseph of the Hills Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Overlook Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Morehead-Fair House immediately following the burial. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Dr. Macri was born April 26, 1936 in Hammonton, NJ, to the late Angelo and Mary Patrizi Macri. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School, class of 1954, in Hammonton, NJ and graduated in 1958 from Villanovia University. Dr. Macri received his M. D. degree from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadephia, PA. He served an internship at Misericordia Hospital, also in Philadelphia. In 1963 Dr. Macri entered the US Army Medical Corps and served a residency at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC from 1965-1969 with a degree in pathology. He served 10 years in the US Army, attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel. He was a long-time member of the College of the American Pathologists, the American Society of Clinical Pathology, Eden Rotary Club, member of the Rockingham County Naturalist Club, and past member of the hospital Board of Trustees. Dr. Macri was the medical examiner for Eden and Rockingham County and long-time pathologist at Morehead Hospital in Eden. He was an avid sports fan and loved gardening and landscaping. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean Macri, of the home; daughter, Kimberly Ann Udovic (Mike) of Argyle, TX; son, Dr. Robert Anthony Macri (Dan) of San Ramon, CA; two grandchildren, Alexandra Macri and Michael Macri; and sisters, Connie Lindsey (Charles) of Ventnor, NJ and Paula Fitz (Nick) of Thornton, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph of the Hills, 316 Boone Rd., Eden, NC 27288 or to St. Francis Springs Prayer Center, 477 Grogan Rd., Stoneville, NC 27048. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
