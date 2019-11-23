SEPTEMBER 11, 1997 - NOVEMBER 15, 2019 Achilles Gene Gillgamesh Machen, 22, passed away November 15, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC. Visitation with the family will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the service at 6 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.