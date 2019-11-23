SEPTEMBER 11, 1997 - NOVEMBER 15, 2019 Achilles Gene Gillgamesh Machen, 22, passed away November 15, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC. Visitation with the family will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the service at 6 p.m.

