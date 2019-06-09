EDWARD BLOXTON MABRY GREENSBORO EDWARD Bloxton Mabry ("Ed") passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 92. He had been under hospice care in Greensboro at The Elms at Abbotswood. He was born on March 8, 1927, in Pender County North Carolina to Virginia Bloxton and Carl Edward Mabry. His family moved to Greensboro when Ed and his younger brother, Henry Filmore Mabry, were children. After graduating from Greensboro High School in 1945, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Air Force Reserves during the Korean War. He graduated from Duke University (B.S) in 1950 and (M.D.) in 1953. He also completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Duke. Returning to Greensboro in 1961, he continued his medical practice until retirement in 2003. A consummate professional, he delivered more than 16,000 babies and treated all his patients with utmost care and respect. His gift was combining skilled medical care with empathy and sound counsel. In his spare time, he enjoyed attending Duke football and basketball games. A staunch supporter of the Iron Dukes, he often traveled to holiday tournaments, usually bringing one of his six children with him. He was a wonderful father to all his children, who will miss him dearly. He is survived by his first wife, Mary Nicholson Allen, and their children: Ed Mabry Jr. (Suzan) of Spartanburg, SC; Catherine Owen (Steve) of Baltimore, MD; Gin-gin Todd (Jesse) of Key Largo; FL, Rhett Mabry (Ginny) of Davidson, NC; Carl Mabry of Charleston, SC and Sally Williams (Jim) of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, who know each other well because of annual beach trips that "Grande Ed" arranged. The family extends its appreciation to the caregivers at The Elms, Always Best Care and Hospice of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., June 17, 2019, at West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C. A reception at the church will follow. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Mabry family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

