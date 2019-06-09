EDWARD BLOXTON MABRY GREENSBORO EDWARD Bloxton Mabry ("Ed") passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 92. He had been under hospice care in Greensboro at The Elms at Abbotswood. He was born on March 8, 1927, in Pender County North Carolina to Virginia Bloxton and Carl Edward Mabry. His family moved to Greensboro when Ed and his younger brother, Henry Filmore Mabry, were children. After graduating from Greensboro High School in 1945, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Air Force Reserves during the Korean War. He graduated from Duke University (B.S) in 1950 and (M.D.) in 1953. He also completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Duke. Returning to Greensboro in 1961, he continued his medical practice until retirement in 2003. A consummate professional, he delivered more than 16,000 babies and treated all his patients with utmost care and respect. His gift was combining skilled medical care with empathy and sound counsel. In his spare time, he enjoyed attending Duke football and basketball games. A staunch supporter of the Iron Dukes, he often traveled to holiday tournaments, usually bringing one of his six children with him. He was a wonderful father to all his children, who will miss him dearly. He is survived by his first wife, Mary Nicholson Allen, and their children: Ed Mabry Jr. (Suzan) of Spartanburg, SC; Catherine Owen (Steve) of Baltimore, MD; Gin-gin Todd (Jesse) of Key Largo; FL, Rhett Mabry (Ginny) of Davidson, NC; Carl Mabry of Charleston, SC and Sally Williams (Jim) of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, who know each other well because of annual beach trips that "Grande Ed" arranged. The family extends its appreciation to the caregivers at The Elms, Always Best Care and Hospice of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., June 17, 2019, at West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C. A reception at the church will follow. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Mabry family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...EPISODES OF HEAVY RAIN MAY PRODUCE FLASH FLOODING OVER THE WESTERN PIEDMONT INTO SUNDAY... .WIDESPREAD AREAS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN OVER PORTIONS OF THE REGION SINCE LATE THURSDAY. THIS HAS LED TO SOME FLOODING OF URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS ALREADY. AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY AS ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP AND MOVE OVER THE AREA. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ANSON, DAVIDSON, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, MONTGOMERY, RANDOLPH, AND STANLY. * THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH TRAINING SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS CAN BE EXPECTED THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. AFTER 2 TO LOCALLY 7 INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY OCCURRED, ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN IS STILL EXPECTED. ANY ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS THAT HAVE HAD THE HEAVIEST RAIN ALREADY, FLASH FLOODING MAY QUICKLY RESULT. * THE HEAVY RAIN MAY PROMPT THE RAPID RISE OF STREAMS AND CREEKS. THE URBAN AREAS, PARTICULARLY AROUND THE CITY OF GREENSBORO AND OTHER LOW LYING AREAS WILL BE MORE PRONE TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.