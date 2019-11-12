MARCH 8, 1948 - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 Rev. David M. Mabe, age 71, of Greensboro, went home to his Heavenly Father unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his residence. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at New Hope Baptist Church, Burlington, NC with the funeral immediately following, with Rev. Randy Hobbs and Rev. Jeff Stone officiating. Private burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Floral Gardens Memorial Park in High Point. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406

