Nannie Yates Mabe (Maw-Maw), Colfax, NC After a two month decline, Mrs. Mabe passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Kernersville Medical Center, Kernersville, NC, just 11 days shy of her 87th birthday. She was best known as Maw Maw to her family who will miss her warm smile and loving hugs. Mrs. Mabe retired from Young World Daycare in Greensboro. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ella Holder Yates; her husband, Paul J. Mabe; her son, Billy Ray Mabe; a great-grandson, Cameron Allen; two sisters and four brothers. Surviving are her daughters, Helen Hendrix (Gary) of Colfax, Bonnie Jones (Walter) of Greensboro, Jean Moore (Rama) of Greensboro and Debbie Poe of Colfax; nine grandsons and 12 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Bessie McBride and Mamie Ingram. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by the Reverend Charles Peters. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Nannie's memory to Smith Grove Baptist Church, 2707 Sandy Ridge Rd., Colfax, NC 27235. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
Mabe, Nannie Yates
