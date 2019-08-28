MABE, KEN MARCH 29, 1936 - AUGUST 24, 2019 KEN M. Mabe, 83, of Ellisboro Road, Stokesdale, NC, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family and friends on August 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Christ Freewill Baptist Church at 163 Hilton Road, Stokesdale, conducted by the pastor, David Atkins, at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 31. The family will be receiving friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, prior to the service, and at other times at the residence of Dennis and Peggy Stines. He was born in Stokes County to William Lester and Mary Lou Nelson Mabe. He had lived most of his adult life in Rockingham County and was employed for many years at Sears in Greensboro. He is preceded in death by his wife Rosa Stallings Mabe and his brother, William. He is survived by three daughters: Peggy Stines of Madison, Kay Miller of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Fay Love of Raleigh; three sons: Michael Mabe of Pine Hall, Gary Mabe of Florida, and Jeffrey Mabe of Stokesdale. He is also survived by six sisters: Mary Lou Coley, Mozelle Roberts, Carrie Stephens, Harriet Hull of Stokesdale, Shirley Lamberth of Denton, Ann Banks of Denton; one brother, Harry Mabe of Greensboro, and special friend, Joann Landreth. He was also the proud grandfather of eighteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made to East Stokes Outreach Ministry at P.O. Box 973, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
