JANUARY 16, 1939 - SEPTEMBER 1, 2019 James "Jimmy" Allen Mabe, 80, of Oak Ridge, NC, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, September 1, 2019. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Bobby Smith and Pastor Jerry Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Northwest Baptist Church Cemetery, Greensboro, NC. A native of Oak Ridge, NC, Jimmy was the husband of 59 years to Carolyn Bull Mabe and the son of the late Roy B. Mabe and Esther Ausborn Mabe. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn of the home; daughters, Teresa Mabe Cole of Oak Ridge, NC, and Vickie Lynn Mabe Warren and husband, Wayne of Kernersville, NC; special nephew (like a son), William McCuiston; grandchildren, Brandon Wayne Warren and wife, Amanda, Courtney Cole Kessler and husband, Jake, Lindsay Warren Sauls and husband, Josh, James Dylan Cole, Brittney Danielle Cole, and Nathan Esau Cole; great-grandchildren, Brantson Wayne Warren, Aspen Lily Warren, Warren Avett Sauls, and Emerson Grey Kessler; sister, Oneita "Tink" Nelson; brother, Claude Henry Mabe; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Mastin, and Margaret E. Macy; and brother, James Roy Mabe. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Family and friends may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
