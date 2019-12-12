APRIL 12, 1961 - DECEMBER 10, 2019 Bradley Todd Mabe, 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Having fought a brave and long battle with pancreatic cancer, Brad has now joined his mother and sister in their heavenly home. Brad was born on April 12, 1961 in High Point to Wayne and the late Carolyn Inman Mabe. He is survived by his son, Dillon, of St. Petersburg, Florida; his father, Wayne Mabe and stepmother Pat Mabe of High Point; his brother, Brian Mabe and sister-in-law, Angela Pearce Mabe of High Point; and his niece, Pearce Inman Mabe of High Point; his step sister, Ashley Dembowski and husband Alex of Charlotte; and his stepbrother, Chris Hinkle and wife Marie of Jacksonville, Florida. Also left to cherish his precious memory are five stepnieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Mabe; and sister, Lori Ann Mabe. Brad graduated from T. Wingate Andrews High School in 1979 and attended Appalachian St. University. After returning from Appalachian, Brad began his real estate career in the family firm at Mabe & Company, Realtors, where, after years of learning the brokerage business, Brad and his brother Brian took over the ownership, and were named president and vice-president respectively. Having graduated from the Realtors Institute at Chapel Hill and being in the real estate business for over 37 years, Brad served on numerous High Point Regional Association of Realtors (HPRAR) committees, such as finance, professional standards and the grievance committee. He was named Realtor of the Year in 1996, Triad MLS director and president in 1997, and Broker Owner Manager of the Year with his brother Brian in 1998. In 2000 he was elected HPRAR president and in 2018 he received the Life Member award developed by HPRAR to honor individuals who over their lifetime have served in a way that exemplified the highest level of dedication and service. Brad was an inspiration and will be remembered for his infectious smile by all who knew him. He enjoyed life, his family, and many friends and was always there to brighten the lives of others. As an avid golfer, he loved spending time with his fellow members of the Oak View Country Club (OVCC), aka The Little Club, where he served in many leadership roles including president, secretary, and Board of Directors member. Brad loved riding his Harley, whether it was in Myrtle Beach, Daytona, or locally. He also loved the sunsets at Belews Lake. He was always the life of the party! While Brad loved his family dearly, he especially loved his brother, Brian, who was influential in guiding him in his relationship with God. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 13, at Community Bible Church with Pastor Jon Eric Woodward and Pastor Aaron Martin officiating. Interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St., High Point, NC 27265. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262
