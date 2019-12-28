EDEN Lina S. Lyons, 82, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28 at Rising Star Baptist Church. Burial will be in Eden Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Lina Lyons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries