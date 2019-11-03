Robert A. Lynn, age 61 of Greensboro, passed away Sunday October 27, 2019. A private service will be held at a later date. Robert is survived by his loving parents Annemarie and Dr. Edgar Marks, step brothers Dan Marks, John Marks, and Kelly Marks, step sister Marianne Langer, family Dotterweich in Germany, and his dog Molly Sue. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Wesley Long Hospital and Accordius Health for all the love and care they provided Robert. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
