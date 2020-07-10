NOVEMBER 4, 1952 - MAY 28, 2020 Christopher Allen Luteman died peacefully after a long illness with his life companion by his side at his home in Cincinnati on May 28, 2020. A private celebration of Christopher's life will be held at a later date. Christopher was born November 4, 1952 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the firstborn child of June Eastridge Luteman Simpson and the late Albert Christopher Luteman. He graduated from Page High School in 1971. He retired from the City of Roanoke, Virginia in 2008. Christopher learned to play the guitar at a young age and entertained us with his singing, often accompanied by his sisters Ginger and Cheryl. He sang in the First Lutheran Church Choir and the Page High School Choral group. As an adult, when he went home for a visit, he would bring his guitar and he and his mom would harmonize some of the country music songs of the time. He would call his mom before a visit and ask "what tools should I bring" and he would fix anything that needed fixing. While employed by the City of Roanoke, he befried a co-worker Joann Ellis who later became the love of his life and who was at his side until the end. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents and uncles. He is survived by his companion Joann Ellis, his mother June Eastridge Luteman Simpson, his sisters Virginia (Ginger) Luteman Pugh and husband Brooks, Cheryl June Luteman, his brother Steve Luteman and wife Maria and his niece Olivia Grace Luteman.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Luteman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries