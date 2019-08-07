SEPTEMBER 11, 1948 - AUGUST 4, 2019 Revauda "Sandy" Lurey, 70, died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with C.O.P.D. Ms. Lurey was born in Horry County, SC on September 11, 1948 to Sherman and Grace Saunders. Revauda, affectionately referred to as Sandy, attended UNC-G on an academic scholarship and graduated with a BSN in nursing with honors in 1970. She was awarded a scholarship to attend the University of NC at Chapel Hill and received her master's degree, graduating as one of the first women from that university with a specialty in obstetrics/gynecology in 1974. She taught obstetrics and women's health care at UNC-G until the late 70's. She also worked as a nurse specialist in a private medical office, an OB delivery nurse at Cone Health Care, and an instructor for nursing students at GTCC. In 1988, she left the nursing field to join her husband, Dr. Edward Lurey, in his private psychological practice, Lurey Psychological Associates. For the next 30 years, her compassion, exceptionally soft voice and passionate desire to help others made a difference in many people's lives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Colin. She is survived by her husband, Edward of Greensboro; daughter, Diana Lurey and husband, Dan Fauver of Woodstock, Virginia; son, Brian Lurey and wife, Tracy of Greensboro; grandchildren, Thomas and Elijah and her adored sister, Wanda Hancock of Arlington, Texas. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and their children. Her spirit, humor and smile will be missed by many. Graveside services will be held Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro on Thursday, 11 a.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Memorials may be made in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.