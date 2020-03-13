OCTOBER 4, 1927 - MARCH 10, 2020 Suzanne Swarts Lund, 92, of Greensboro, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Guilford College United Methodist Church. Visitation will follow the service. Suzanne was born October 4, 1927 in Dixon, Illinois. She graduated from Rockford High School, received her bachelor of arts degree in 1948 from the University of Illinois at Champagne-Urbana and her master's degree from UNC-Greensboro. Suzanne attained her pilot's license as a teenager. She had a love of traveling all over the world, following her NCSU Wolfpack, and always had a love of life. Preceding her in death are her parents: Lucielle and Ernest Swarts, her husband's parents: Ruth and Harold Lund and her husband, H. Howard Lund. Survivors include her children: Kurt Lund (Sue), Kathi Lund Payne, Kent Lund (Linda); grandchildren: Dustin Allen (Jillian), Stephanie Watford (Mit Callaway), Melissa Lund (Geoffrey Climer), Nichole Lund and William Lund (Meredith); great-grandchildren: Aiden and Avery Allen, Layla Callaway and Emmeline Lucielle Climer. Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Lund family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Service information
Mar 15
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Guilford College United Methodist Church
1205 Fleming Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
1205 Fleming Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27410
