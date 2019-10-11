William Reed Ludwig, 67, passed away peacefully at home on October 8, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 12 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Greensboro Arboretum's Gazebo at 401 Ashland Drive. William (Bill) was born in Greensboro to Carl and Elma Ludwig on March 22, 1952. He attended Grimsley High School and GTI, and then went on to work with Hertz Equipment Rental for 29 years. He later owned and managed King McIver Sales. He married Virginia (Gail) Sparrow and they later went on to have a daughter, Lauren Rawlins Ludwig. Bill and Gail were married 41 years and shared a love for travel, music, and gardening. He had an incredible sense of humor and was quite the storyteller. He is survived by his wife and daughter, sisters Linda Hendricks and Beverly Staley, and niece, Monica Nelson and family. Also surviving is his loyal dog, Bear. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network online or mailed to 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
