GREENSBORO Michael E. Lucas, 56, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. A memorial celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Persimmon Grove AME Church, 408 Dolley Madison Rd. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Lucas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

