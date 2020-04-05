JULY 9, 1930 - MARCH 14, 2020 Lacy Lee Lucas, Jr., age 89, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at River Landing Retirement Community in Colfax, NC. Lacy was born on July 9, 1930 to Lacy Lee Lucas, Sr. and Mildred Lemons Lucas as their only child. While lacking siblings, he developed lifelong cherished relationships with his incredibly wonderful maternal and fraternal cousins. He graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1948 and then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill earning his bachelor's degree in business in 1952 and his law degree in 1955. Lacy was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity where the special bonds he made lasted throughout his life. He loved UNC and was proud that all three of his grandchildren attended UNC Chapel Hill. After admission to the North Carolina bar in 1955, Lacy practiced law for five decades. He loved the practice of law and he represented his clients with great integrity, respect and dedication. As much as Lacy loved practicing law, he always put his family first. He was a devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather. His love for his family was immense and we are truly blessed with his unconditional love. All other matters were immediately put on hold whenever a family member needed Lacy's help. Lacy taught us by example how to truly live life. He extended the highest level of respect, honesty, and compassion to everyone he met. His attitude was always one of finding how we can work together to solve problems and make the world a better place. Lacy consistently offered encouragement and gratitude. Very importantly, he always had a smile. Lacy truly loved people. Lacy was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC for over 40 years, including serving on various boards and committees. He later transferred to Christ United Methodist Church. Very important to his heart, Lacy volunteered with the ARC of Greensboro; and, he was a founding board member of UMAR, an agency of the United Methodist Church, advocating for adults with developmental disabilities. Lacy was predeceased by his beloved wife, Emily Stonestreet Lucas. Lacy and Emily were true devoted life partners for each other over their entire wonderful married life together of more than 53 years until Emily's death in 2006. Lacy is survived by his daughter, Beth Emily Lucas Smith (Nicky) and his sons, Barry Lucas and Gregg Lucas (Mary Anne) and his wonderful grandchildren Austin Lucas, Harrison Lucas, and Meredith Emily Smith. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Lacy will be held at a later date at Christ United Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UMAR Services, Inc. 5350 77 Center Drive, Suite 201, Charlotte, NC 28217. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
