GREENSBORO Lacy L. Lucas, Jr., 89, died Saturday, March 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd. Forbis and Dick Guilford is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucas Jr. Lacy L. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries