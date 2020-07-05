Lois Ferre' Lowry peacefully passed away on July 1, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina surrounded by loved ones. She was born September 6, 1941 on Staten Island, New York to Gerard and Pearl Ferre'. She grew up on Staten Island and was a Curtis High School graduate. She attended St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, North Carolina. Lois spent much of her time enjoying her seven children, ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In her free time, she served many years as a volunteer for High Point Regional Health System, Jamestown United Methodist Church where she served as a Stephen Minister, Meals on Wheels and Hospice Home of the Piedmont in High Point. Lois never met a stranger and no one was closer to her heart than family and friends. She will be fondly remembered for her gracious spirit, selfless heart, love for all people and unparalleled chocolate chip cookies. Lois is survived by her husband, Roderic Lowry; son Charles Rieger and his wife Karen of Sophia; daughter Yvette Blackman and her husband Christopher Blackman of Greensboro; and daughter Cynthia Palmer and her husband Josh Palmer of Kernersville; stepson Michael Lowry of Atlanta, Georgia, stepdaughter Kathy Belk and her husband Alan Belk of Midland, and stepson Mark Lowry of Hawaii. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and dear extended family. Lois was preceded in death by beloved first husband Dr. Arnold M. Rieger, cherished son Lance Rieger, and devoted brother David Ferre'. The family would like to thank Cathy Storch, her personal caregiver and companion, and the staff at Carriage House Assisted Living and Beacon Place for their wonderful care. A service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
