STONEVILLE Henry Thomas Lowe, Sr., died Friday, December 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 14 at New Light Refuge Temple in Madison. Burial will be in Eden Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.