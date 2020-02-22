Mrs. Sarah May Jeffries Lowe, 96, of Lexington, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday February 23, 2020, 3 p.m., Bibleway Headquarters, Statesville, NC. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3 p.m., at the church. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Lowe family.

