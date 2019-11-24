DECEMBER 25, 1934 - NOVEMBER 19, 2019 Pattie Sue Summey Lowe, 84, passed away on Tuesday November 19, 2019. Pattie was born December 25, 1934 in High Point, North Carolina to Daisy Everhart Summey and Marion Summey. After graduating from High Point High School Pattie Sue earned her nursing degree at Sibley Nursing School in Washington, DC. On August 6, 1957 she was married to Honorable Willis Edmund Lowe. She worked at High Point Memorial Hospital as Director of the Neurosurgical Nursing Unit until her retirement. Pattie Sue is survived by sister Peggy Summey Cole of Winston Salem, Step brother Delbert Summey of Panama City, Fl. Two daughters Diane Gainey and spouse, Frank Gainey, of Morehead City, Suzanne Lowe and spouse Heather McIver of Silk Hope, two sons Rick Lowe and spouse Kierston Lowe of Pinehurst and Douglas Lowe and spouse Mandy Lowe of Greensboro: nine grandchildren, Alicia Gainey, Frank Gainey Jr., Casey Ann Henriques Pearce, Nicolas Hoover, Sarah Hoover Sides, Jonathon Thomas, Lauren Lowe, Annika McIver Lowe, and Celie McIver Lowe: and five great grand children Pattie Sue was preceded in death by her parents; Marion Summey, Daisy Everhart Summey, Gertrude Caldwell who following the death of her mother lovingly raised her, Husband Edmund Lowe, brother Jack Lee Summey, sister Betty Ann Brown Hayes, daughter Carol Lowe Hoover and husband Francis Hoover In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Pattie's name to The ASPCA via their secure website https://secure.aspca.org/donate and/or Gainey Behavioral Health Endowment at Carteret Health Care Foundation, P.O. Box 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557 or online via their secure website htttps://www.carterethealth.org/giving The family will have services at Sechrest Funeral Home in High Point, NC. On Sunday December 15,2019 with visitation 1:00-2:00 followed by a service and a graveside service at Oakwood Memorial Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at SechrestFunerals.com for the Lowe family. Sechrest Funeral Service 1301 East Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC
