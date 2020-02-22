GREENSBORO Clara "Tinkie" Upchurch Lowe, 99, died Thursday, February 20, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, 4 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Rd. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Clara Lowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries