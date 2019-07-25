LOWE, BRYON Greensboro, lost his battle on July 10, 2019 after a prolonged illness. He leaves behind sons Cody Lowe amd wife Amanda, Cameron Lowe and fiancée Rachel Wright, stepson Brandon Burwell, stepdaughter Autumn Burwell, father Robert Lowe, mother Lynn Johnson Baynes and fiancé Ed Beal, grandchildren Callie, Chase, and Alyssa Lowe, Sunny Lowe, brother Mark E. Lowe and wife Tracy Lowe, nieces Kailey and Riley Lowe. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. July 27 at Pleasant Garden Community Center, 5024 Alliance Church Rd., Pleasant Garden. Preacher Randy Austin will be officiating. Casual dress. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Full Throttle Bikers' Church or charity of your choice. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St.
