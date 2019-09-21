September 10, 1930 - September 19, 2019 Minnie "Sue" Orrell Lovings, born September 10, 1930 in Stokesdale, NC, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 19, 2019 after a brief illness. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Heath Faircloth officiating. Burial will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery. The family will see friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Mrs. Lovings was born and raised in Stokesdale, NC and in 1937 joined the Goshen Methodist Church (now Stokesdale UMC). She was the valedictorian of the class of 1948 at Stokesdale High School. She was always smart, wise and practical. If you asked something she didn't know she would say, "I'm only __ years old, I can't know everything, yet." May 1, 1951 Sue married James Lovings, her husband of 68 years. Sue worked at Sears Credit for 43 years and retired in 1992. Sue enjoyed reading and she was a wonderful cook and family historian. Often called on for "cooking emergencies" she had the answers. Her Christmas packages of fudge, cakes, cookies and treats will be missed by many. Sue is survived by her husband, James, sisters Bessie Orrell Cummings and Judy Orrell Lawson, nieces and nephews and many friends who became as close as family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lillian Orrell and brother L.D. Orrell and brothers-in-law, James "Buster" Lawson and Herman Cummings.
