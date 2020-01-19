APRIL 27, 1929 - JANUARY 18, 2020 Frank N. Lovings, 90, of Greensboro, NC passed away on January 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 27, 1929 in Greensboro, NC to Hugh Ernest Lovings, Sr. and Hallie Younts Lovings. The family will receive friends at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive at 11:00 am. A celebration of life service led by Dr. Joe Giaritelli and Pastor Marion Boling will be held in The Worship Center, 12:00 pm, Tuesday, January 21 followed by interment at Westminster Gardens. He was an active member of Lawndale Baptist Church for over 60 years. Frank retired after 34 years of service with the Guilford County School Bus Garage. After retirement, he worked transporting cars for Rice Toyota. He was a faithful church member, neighbor, gardener, and special uncle to many nieces and nephews. Frank, along with his wife, Kathleen, devoted much of their time to children within the family and neighborhood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen McDaniel Lovings; infant daughter; and siblings, Hugh Ernest Lovings, Jr., Iris Lovings Lashley, Fred Lafayette Lovings, Edward Reid Lovings, Geraldine Lovings Young, and Helen Lovings Nelson. The family would like to thank David Morgan of Edward Jones Investments, the staff of Comfor Care and Hospice, as well as, special neighbors, Brian and Dale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lawndale Baptist Church. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
