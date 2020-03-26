APRIL 23, 1943 - MARCH 24, 2020 William Dennis 'W.D." Lovette, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. A private graveside service will be held Friday afternoon at Faith Baptist Tabernacle with Pastor Danny Hemric officiating. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a future date. A native of Stokesdale, W.D. was born on April 23, 1943, the son of the late Edward M Lovett and Alta Parrish Lovett. He worked as warehouse manager for Sears, American Express and Dilliard's before retiring. Affectionately known as "Dub," Mr. Lovette enjoyed time spent with family, especially meal time.more so, if a cheeseburger was on the menu. He enjoyed golfing, auto racing, coaching and playing baseball, and sports in general. He was an avid Atlanta Braves and Duke Blue Devils fan. Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Brady 'Becky' Lovette of the home; children Tammy Lovette Marbert and William Darren Lovette, and his wife, Korie, all of Greensboro; brother Edward M. 'Jr.' Lovett and his wife, Nancy and sister Loretta L. Priddy and her husband, Dan, all of Stokesdale; his treasure on earth, 4 grandchildren Ashton Fleming Beckum (Colin), Sydney Case Marbert, William Brock Lovette, and Katherine Grace Lovette; and 2 great-grandchildren Cameron Ashton Beckum and Taylor Grace Beckum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Faith Baptist Tabernacle, 7923 Lester Road, Stokesdale, NC 27357. As attendance is limited, you are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com. You may pay your respects at Forbis & Dick -Stokesdale between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday.
